Inside Alleged 2025 Coup Plot Against Tinubu, Investigators Trace Suspects, Funds, Motives

Fresh details have emerged about the alleged 2025 plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with investigation records pointing to a network of serving and retired military officers, civilians and alleged financiers.

The alleged plot first became public knowledge in October 2025 following the arrest of several serving and retired military personnel.

At the time, the Defence Headquarters initially described the arrests as part of a “routine internal process” aimed at maintaining discipline and professionalism within the Armed Forces before later confirming that investigations involved allegations of a coup plot.

A 16-part investigative series by Premium Times, published between July 25 and August 10, drew from about 7,400 pages of investigation records, including statements by suspects, financial records, messages, receipts and other exhibits.

The documents provided further details about the alleged conspiracy, its suspected actors, motivations and financial network.

Colonel Identified As Alleged Mastermind

At the centre of the investigation was a Nigerian Army colonel, Mohammed Ma’aji, whom investigators identified as the alleged principal coordinator.

According to statements attributed to Ma’aji in the investigation records, he had twice failed to secure promotion to the rank of brigadier general in 2023 and 2024.

Investigators believe that the career setbacks formed part of the grievances that influenced his alleged involvement.

Ma’aji, however, was also said to have cited insecurity, corruption, governance concerns, the welfare of military personnel and dissatisfaction among some serving officers as reasons for contemplating political change.

He reportedly claimed that he had faced pressure from individuals he described as “like minds” within the military.

Some other suspects, however, questioned his leadership ability and whether the alleged plan was ever realistically capable of succeeding.

Ma’aji was arrested on September 29, 2025, after being summoned to a military facility on the understanding that his promotion concerns would be discussed.

The investigation records suggested that some of the alleged conspirators were dissatisfied with the economic impact of the removal of petrol subsidy and the condition of military personnel.

Documents reportedly recovered during the investigation contained proposals for reviewing the subsidy policy and improving salaries and welfare for military and other security personnel.

Some of the writings attributed to Ma’aji also called for greater recognition of military personnel who died in service.

The records suggested that the alleged plotters sought to portray their grievances as responses to economic hardship, insecurity and weaknesses in governance.

However, the proposed means of achieving those objectives involved removing a constitutionally elected government.

Investigators Uncover Alleged Operational Preparations

Investigators said the suspects discussed the allocation of responsibilities and mobilisation of personnel and equipment for the alleged takeover.

The records indicated that strategic government and security institutions were considered important to the success of the plan, while different participants were allegedly assigned roles.

The suspects were also said to have used coded expressions when discussing the alleged operation and its logistics.

Investigation records suggested that several possible dates were considered, although Ma’aji maintained that no final date had been agreed before the alleged conspiracy was uncovered.

One suspect reportedly told investigators that the availability of personnel and logistics would ultimately have determined when any action would take place.

The investigation also indicated that the alleged planners recognised that a successful military takeover would require broader manpower and logistical support.

Some officers were accused of discussing the mobilisation of troops and other resources.

The records further alleged that discussions were held about recruiting people with previous operational experience in the North-East.

Ma’aji, however, reportedly rejected at least one suggestion involving the use of explosive devices.

The alleged plans were disrupted before they could progress further, according to the investigation.

Investigators Trace Alleged Funding

One of the major areas examined by investigators was the source and movement of funds allegedly connected to the conspiracy.

Ma’aji reportedly named former Bayelsa State governor and former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, as an alleged principal financier.

The allegation remains part of the investigation records and should not be taken as a judicial finding of wrongdoing.

Investigators reportedly examined transactions involving more than ₦5 billion allegedly linked to the broader financing network, with about ₦785m said to have been earmarked for the execution of the alleged plot.

Records reviewed by Premium Times indicated that about ₦474.7 million had allegedly been transferred to various individuals and entities between September 10 and September 30, 2025.

The funds were allegedly routed through corporate and bureau de change channels before being disbursed to individuals identified by investigators.

Some serving officers, civilians and religious figures were listed among alleged recipients.

Wike’s Name Surfaced In Statements

A retired naval captain, Erasmus Victor, reportedly told investigators that Ma’aji asked him to approach wealthy individuals for financial support.

Victor said the name of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was among those mentioned during discussions.

He, however, maintained that he never approached Wike or any other potential financier and instead told Ma’aji that those he supposedly contacted had declined.

There was no indication in the investigation records cited that Wike funded or participated in the alleged plot.

Investigators also examined payments allegedly made to Islamic clerics for prayers and spiritual support. One cleric, Goni Bukar, was reportedly paid about ₦50 million in instalments.

The records suggested that Ma’aji sought spiritual backing for the alleged operation, although some suspects said his reliance on clerics and spiritualists contributed to their doubts about him.

One officer reportedly told investigators that Ma’aji’s personal conduct and reliance on such practices made him question whether the colonel possessed the judgement required to lead a country.

Suspects Allegedly Sought Bloodless Takeover

Statements attributed to some of the suspects indicated that they wanted any attempted takeover to avoid casualties.

One Army major allegedly advised against violence, arguing that support from senior military officers would be more important than the use of force.

Other alleged participants were also said to have opposed actions that could lead to loss of life.

Investigators nevertheless concluded that the alleged conspiracy involved plans to unlawfully seize state institutions and detain senior officials.

The documents also suggested that the alleged planners intended to create public support if the takeover succeeded.

Veteran Nollywood actor Stanley Amandi reportedly told investigators that he was asked to help mobilise public support in the South-East.

His alleged role included encouraging public demonstrations of support and working with social media influencers to shape public perception of any new government.

Investigators said the plan showed that the alleged conspirators were concerned not only with taking control of government institutions but also with managing public reaction.

Proposed Post-Coup Government

The investigation records further indicated that discussions had taken place about the structure of a government that would emerge if the alleged operation succeeded.

Ma’aji was reportedly expected to head the proposed administration, while some participants allegedly discussed positions they hoped to occupy.

His handwritten notes reportedly contained proposals to review fuel subsidy removal, improve security-sector wages and recognise fallen military personnel.

The documents also contained recommendations for addressing corruption, military welfare and what Ma’aji described as godfatherism within the Armed Forces.

Investigators said the alleged conspirators used messaging applications, including WhatsApp and Zangi, for some of their communications.

Statements and digital records obtained during the investigation were reportedly used to establish relationships among suspects and reconstruct conversations relevant to the alleged plot.

A retired naval officer told investigators that he downloaded one of the applications specifically to communicate with Ma’aji and another officer.

The investigation records also revealed considerable uncertainty among some people linked to the alleged conspiracy.

Several suspects reportedly questioned whether Ma’aji had the funding, logistics and military support required to carry out his plans.

Naval Lieutenant Commander Bayawo Abdullahi reportedly said he eventually stopped responding to Ma’aji but later regretted failing to alert the authorities.

Victor also claimed that he repeatedly advised Ma’aji against attempting a coup and urged him to retire from the military if his promotion difficulties continued.

He reportedly told investigators that he even suspected at one point that the alleged scheme could have been a fraud designed to obtain money from wealthy individuals.

Despite such reservations, investigators said some suspects still attended meetings, received funds or failed to report what they knew.

The investigations and court proceedings have since provided the most extensive official insight into the alleged 2025 conspiracy, although several of the allegations remain subject to judicial determination.

The case has also revived memories of Nigeria’s history of military interventions, while highlighting the constitutional consequences of attempting to remove an elected government outside the democratic process.