Five Killed In 12 Hours As Cult Clashes Rock Osun Community

No fewer than five people have been killed within 12 hours in Ilesa, Osun State, following suspected clashes and reprisal attacks involving rival cult groups.

According to Punch, the first incident occurred around the Imo area of Ilesa at about 8pm on Monday, where suspected members of rival confraternities reportedly clashed, leaving three people dead.

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi.

Ojelabi said the Commissioner of Police overseeing security for the 2026 Osun governorship election, Samuel Etaifo, ordered operatives of the Violence Crime Response Unit to move to the area after receiving a distress call.

About 12 hours later, another attack occurred around the Igbogi/Ikoti area of Ilesa at about 8am on Tuesday.

Police said two men were killed, while a man and a woman sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Ojelabi said preliminary information available to the command suggested that the second incident was connected to Monday night’s cult clash.

“Three men and a woman were attacked, making it four. Two men were confirmed dead at the hospital, while a man and a woman are currently responding to treatment,” he said.

The police spokesman identified the injured victims as Gbenga Adedigba and Victoria Adediji, adding that the identities of the deceased had yet to be established.

“The killings occurred this morning, around 8am, at Igbogi Ikoti area of Ilesa. From the reports we have, this incident that happened today has a link to the cult clash that occurred at Imo area of Ilesa yesterday, Monday,” Ojelabi said.

The PPRO said police operatives were deployed to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.

He added that no arrests had been made as of Tuesday, but Etaifo had visited the affected locations and directed divisional police officers and the area commander to identify and arrest those responsible.

“No arrests yet, but the CP election went there today, and he has directed the DPO and the Area Commander to make sure they do the needful,” Ojelabi said.

Security Agencies Stage Show Of Strength

Meanwhile, security agencies deployed for Saturday’s governorship election conducted a show-of-strength operation across selected communities in the state on Tuesday.

The convoy, led by Etaifo, included personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS).

The security team moved from Osogbo to Ilesa, Ile-Ife, Modakeke and Ede. Ojelabi said the exercise was intended to reassure residents and discourage individuals planning to disrupt the election.

He said, “The show of strength was not to scare people away from coming out to vote. It is to make them have confidence that we are here to protect them.

“On that day, we are not going to harm anybody. They should be free to come out and vote. It is for their own protection.”

The police spokesman said the security team also visited the areas where the killings occurred.

Ojelabi said, “We moved directly to Ilesa, and on entering Ilesa, we went to Imo, where the first incident happened.

“The CP met with some family of the victims, pacified them and assured them that those behind this would be apprehended.”

He said the team subsequently visited Igbogi/Ikoti before proceeding to other parts of Ilesa, Ile-Ife, Modakeke and Ede.

According to him, the security operation began at about 9am and ended around 6pm.