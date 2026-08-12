Osun: ‘Why Senator Fadahunsi Was Invited’ – Police

The Commissioner of Police overseeing security for the 2026 Osun State governorship election, Samuel Etaifo, has explained why Senator Francis Fadahunsi was invited by the command over a controversial statement attributed to him ahead of Saturday’s poll.

Etaifo, in a statement signed by the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, on Wednesday, said the senator was invited to clarify remarks considered capable of heightening political tension in the state.

Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, had come under criticism after a video circulated online in which he allegedly made threatening remarks against members of the Accord Party in Ilesa.

Etaifo said political leaders and public office holders must exercise restraint as the election approaches.

“At this critical period of the electoral process, political leaders and public office holders are expected to exercise restraint, promote peace, and refrain from making comments capable of heightening tension or undermining public confidence in the electoral and security arrangements put in place for the forthcoming election,” he said.

The commissioner reaffirmed the police commitment to neutrality and professionalism, warning that statements capable of inciting violence or disrupting public peace would not be tolerated.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has invited Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi to provide clarification on the statement and to foster mutual understanding in the interest of peace and security,” the statement said.

Etaifo stressed that the police invitation should not be interpreted as an attempt to intimidate the senator.

According to him, the action formed part of preventive measures aimed at reducing tension and ensuring that the governorship election is conducted peacefully.

He also appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and seek redress through lawful channels.

“The command remains committed to maintaining law and order before, during, and after the election and urges all stakeholders to place the peace and stability of Osun State above partisan interests,” the statement added.

Fadahunsi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo Otin Federal Constituency in the 2027 elections, Francis Eniade, came under criticism on Tuesday over separate comments allegedly directed at Accord supporters.

In the video involving Fadahunsi, the senator, speaking in Yoruba, was reported to have warned Accord members against appearing in parts of Ilesa before the election.

Sources said the remarks were made at the palace of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland during a protest over the alleged killing of three APC members in Ilesa.

Fadahunsi later clarified that his controversial remarks were metaphorical and that he was urging APC supporters to defeat Accord through the ballot rather than violence.

In another video, Eniade was also accused of telling non-APC supporters not to come out to vote in Odo Otin Local Government Area on election day.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, subsequently called for Fadahunsi to be investigated, arguing that the senator’s remarks could worsen political tension.

Adeleke said he had raised the matter with the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and requested immediate action.

According to the governor, the IGP acknowledged the existence of the video and assured him that the matter would be looked into.

The police have since urged all political actors to maintain peace as security agencies intensify preparations for Saturday’s governorship election.