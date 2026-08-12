Fadahunsi Blames Adeleke For Violence In Osun State Ahead Of Elections

The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has accused the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of allegedly introducing political violence into the Ife/Ijesa axis ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi made the allegation on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Osogbo, a day after Adeleke called for his immediate arrest over alleged incitement of supporters to kill members of the ruling Accord Party.

The senator criticised Adeleke for allegedly failing to prevent politically motivated violence and killings, which he claimed had spread to Osun East.

Fadahunsi alleged that about 30 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been killed in the state within the past month in what he described as orchestrated attacks aimed at intimidating opposition supporters and preventing them from voting.

He said, “Adeleke created terrorism from Ede into Osun East, the stronghold of APC, for us to be destabilised, so that people will not go out en masse to cast their votes.”

Speaking on the violence in Ijesa land, the lawmaker alleged that four people were killed while 16 others sustained gunshot injuries during a crisis over the control of local government administration.

He also recalled the violence recorded in Esa-Oke in April 2025, alleging that four people were killed and 12 others sustained gunshot wounds.

Fadahunsi accused some unnamed government officials and political allies of allegedly masterminding the attacks.

He said, “Go to Wesley Guild, there are corpses everywhere. The former Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, and Remi Omowaiye are in hospital instead of planning for the election.”

The senator further alleged that individuals with links to cult gangs were being deployed to perpetrate violence in Ijesa land.

Reiterating his allegation against the governor, Fadahunsi said, “We observed that it is only Osun East that this governor from Ede is terrorising. Governor Adeleke created terrorism from Ede into Osun East, the stronghold of APC for us to be destabilised, so that people will not go out en masse to cast their votes.”

He urged security agencies to act against anyone attempting to disrupt the election or prevent voters from exercising their franchise.

“I want to urge the security agencies to ensure arrest of anyone who may want to prevent our people from coming out en masse.

“If they want to return to power by force, it is not possible. Let us do our election free and fair, not by introducing terrorism in my district to chase away the people,” Fadahunsi submitted.