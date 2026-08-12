Osun Election: Fadahunsi Arrives Police Command For Interrogation

The Senator representing Osun East in the National Assembly, Francis Fadahunsi, has arrived at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo following his invitation by police authorities for interrogation.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker arrived at about 2:35 p.m. in the company of the Commissioner of Police in charge of election and security, Samuel Erale.

It would be recalled that Fadahunsi was summoned by the Osun State Police Command over a viral threat to ‘kill Accord’ members ahead of the state gubernatorial election.

The police invitation follows the outrage on social media over the Senator’s comments, instructing All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters to “kill” members of the rival Accord Party.

In a letter dated August 11, 2026, and signed by the Commissioner of Police, Elections in Osun State, Samuel Etaifo Erale, Fadahunsi was ordered to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Osogbo on Wednesday, August 12, at 11:00 am.

According to Cable, the letter stated that the police invited Senator Fadahunsi to clarify the circumstances surrounding the statements allegedly made during an APC campaign in Ilesa on Tuesday.

The lawmaker was captured in a viral video telling his supporters that members of the Accord Party should be killed if encountered ahead of Saturday’s Osun governorship election.