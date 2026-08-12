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Whatever Our Differences, We Should Talk And Remain In Nigeria – Tinubu

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By Justina Otio
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Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria remains committed to promoting peace globally

He urged Nigerians to remain united, irrespective of their differences, adding that dialogue remains essential to sustaining Nigeria as a united nation.

Naija News reports that the President stated this on Tuesday at the International Conference on Security and National Unity, organised by Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in collaboration with the Muslim World League.

Tinubu, represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, said the government was committed to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges and promoting peace globally through collaboration with other nations.

According to him, “Not only that, the government is determined to make sure that we remain united as a country, despite our differences, whatever the differences may be. We should talk and remain in this country, and allow this country to remain a united nation, a united country.”

Tinubu said the conference was timely given the multiple security challenges confronting the world, adding that its deliberations would contribute to efforts to achieve sustainable regional, continental and global peace.

He also commended the Muslim World League for partnering with JIBWIS and choosing Nigeria as the first country to host the conference.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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