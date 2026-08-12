Court Of Appeal Sacks Gabam As SDP Chairman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified a Federal High Court judgment which recognised Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A three-member panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous decision delivered on Wednesday, declared the lower court’s judgment null and void.

Naija News reports that the panel comprised Justices Fadawu Umaru, M.S. Hassan and L.A. Ganiyu.

In the lead judgment, Justice Umaru set aside the decision of Justice M.G. Umar in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/402/2026, which had recognised Gabam as the party’s National Chairman.

The judgment followed an appeal filed by the SDP leadership led by Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Gombe against the Federal High Court decision.

The Court of Appeal held that the basis of the lower court’s judgment was flawed, noting that the Supreme Court had earlier ruled in favour of the Gombe-led faction.

Speaking after the judgment, the SDP presidential candidate and counsel to the appellants, Prince Adewole Adebayo, said the appellate court ruled unanimously in favour of the party in all six applications before it.

Adebayo said the Court of Appeal nullified the Federal High Court judgment because it was inconsistent with an earlier Supreme Court decision delivered on May 22, 2026.

He added that the appellate court also affirmed the nomination of Dr Francis Ajala as the SDP governorship candidate for the Osun State election.

According to him, the Federal High Court erred by entertaining the suit challenging Ajala’s nomination.

Adebayo said the judgment had brought an end to the prolonged legal battle over the leadership of the SDP.

He commended the judiciary for resolving the dispute and providing clarity to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The judiciary has done very well for Nigeria and has guided INEC very well,” Adebayo said.

He expressed confidence that the appellate court’s decision had finally resolved the leadership crisis in the party.

Also speaking, the SDP National Chairman, Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Gombe, commended the judiciary for what he described as the speedy resolution of the dispute.

Gombe urged INEC to respect the internal affairs of registered political parties, particularly decisions relating to the selection and nomination of candidates.

He also commended Adebayo for leading the party’s legal team and thanked the judiciary for its role in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Gombe further appreciated the media for its coverage of the prolonged dispute and urged journalists to continue educating the public on the need for free, fair and credible elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.