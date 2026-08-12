Chelsea Sign Pep Chavarria From Rayo Vallecano

Chelsea have completed the signing of Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on a five-year contract.

Pep Chavarria, 28, will join up with his new teammates at Cobham as Chelsea step up preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

Chavarria said he was delighted to complete the move to Stamford Bridge and described the transfer as a dream opportunity.

‘I’m so excited to get started,’ the Spaniard told the club’s official website.

‘This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a big opportunity, but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success.

‘There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this moment, and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me, and today is only possible because of them.’

Chavarria began his career with hometown club UE Figueres in Spain’s fourth tier. He made his senior debut at 18 against CF Peralada before developing into an attack-minded left-back.

He moved to third-tier UE Olot in 2018 and quickly became a regular, making 52 appearances before earning a transfer to Real Zaragoza in August 2020.

His professional debut came the following month when he started in Zaragoza’s 2-2 draw with Las Palmas. After two seasons in the Spanish second tier, Chavarria earned his move to La Liga with Rayo in August 2022.

The defender went on to become an important figure at Rayo, helping the club secure successive eighth-place finishes in La Liga over the past two seasons.

He also played a key role in Rayo’s run to the UEFA Conference League final last season, making 44 appearances in all competitions. Rayo eventually lost the final narrowly to Crystal Palace.