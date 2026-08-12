Bola Oyebamiji: The Banker, Technocrat And Politician Seeking To Reclaim Osun For APC

Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Oyebamiji’s political journey did not begin with his emergence as a governorship candidate. Long before he became one of the central figures in Osun’s 2026 political contest, he had built a career in banking and public administration.

Early Life

Oyebamiji was born in Irewole Local Government Area in Ikire, Osun State, Nigeria.

He began his education at A.D.C Primary School, Oke-Ada, Ikire, from 1971 to 1977 and continued at Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire, from 1978 to 1982, where he obtained his Secondary School Leaving Certificate.

The APC flag bearer attended Ibadan Polytechnic, Oyo State, where he obtained his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Banking and Finance.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

He later obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University in 1997 and another master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti in 2004.

Personal Life

Oyebamiji is married to Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji, and they have children.

From Banking To Public Service

Oyebamiji began his career in the International Banking Division at Wema Bank Plc in 1987 as an Assistant Manager.

He moved to Trans International Bank Plc, Ikeja, Lagos State, in 1998 as a Senior Manager and rose to the position of Head of Lagos Region as a Principal Manager in 2003.

In 2005, he joined Spring Bank Plc (Corporate Branch), Lagos, as Head of Business Development, and in 2009, he moved to Enterprise Bank Ltd, Lagos, as Head of Retail Business.

Oyebanji was later appointed as Managing Director/CEO of Osun State Investment Company Limited, Osogbo, in 2012 during the administration of then Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

His experience in finance subsequently brought him into the cabinet of Aregbesola, as Commissioner for Finance.

The position marked a major turning point in Oyebamiji’s career, placing him at the centre of the state’s financial management.

During the 2018 elections, he was a governorship aspirant under the APC but withdrew from the race.

Under Gboyega Oyetola’s administration, Oyebamiji served again as Commissioner for Finance.

He was appointed Special Adviser to the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy and, later, Managing Director and CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He resigned from the position in November 2025 to contest the 2026 Osun State governorship election on the APC platform.

The Battle Ahead

Oyebamiji’s biggest political test is now at the ballot box.

His major contenders are the incumbent governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, contesting under the Accord Party (AP), and Saleem Najeem, contesting under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

For Oyebamiji, the election is also an opportunity to convert a long career in banking and public administration into electoral power.