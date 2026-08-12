Who Will Tell Tinubu That Something Is Wrong With Their Brother? – Baba-Ahmed Blasts APC Northern Governors

The National Chairman of the People Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) northern governors over their silence regarding the killings in the north.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, in an interview on Symfoni TV, alleged that President Bola Tinubu is giving the rights of the North to the South-West without resistance because northern governors have aligned with him.

He highlighted the violence and killings in the various states of the North, stressing that 18 northern governors’ support for Tinubu is detrimental to the region.

According to him, none of the northern governors can challenge Tinubu over the situation in their region.

He said, “Tinubu is taking away what the North owned to the Southwest because the North is not resisting. The North is not resisting because the people who should resist have capitulated.

“They are all in his camp now. So who do you expect to say to Tinubu, what you are doing for the North is not good. There is hardly any day now that people are not being killed in the North.

“Out of the 32 governors who are in the All Progressives Congress, APC, 18 of them are from the North. Only one governor, Bauchi state governor, is not in the APC.

“Who is to tell Tinubu that something is wrong with their brother? Please do something in the North. They wouldn’t dare.”