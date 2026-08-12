‘Alliance Is Not The Only Way To Beat Tinubu’ – Galadima, ADC Differ On Single Opposition Candidate

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has backed the G-100 proposal group and the call for the opposition to field a single presidential candidate to run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that a former chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Salisu Lukman, had called on presidential candidates, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the NDC counterpart, Peter Obi, as well as their running mates, Rotimi Amaechi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to forge a common front against Tinubu in 2027.

Lukman argued that a fragmented opposition would hand Tinubu a second tenure on a platter, noting that no single opposition party is strong enough to unseat the incumbent president.

In response, Galadima, during an interview with Punch, said it is the right step but questioned if the group are genuinely driven by patriotism to bring a single candidate, not out of selfishness or personal interest.

He said, “If a single candidate will emerge out of the feelings of Nigerians, why not? But it should not be about partisan or selfish people. There are a lot of things to be considered in choosing a single candidate. One of such criteria is electability. Another one is the ability to do the job effectively when elected.

“Nigeria has gone into a situation where we need somebody who can spend 16 hours out of 24 hands-on on the job. Anybody who cannot do that is out of the question.

“Even with those 100 people, we hope that they are genuinely driven by patriotism to bring forward a candidate who could be supported, not out of selfishness or personal needs, but in the interest of the country.”

Besides presenting a formidable candidate to contest the election against Tinubu, Galadima urged Nigerians to insist on credible and transparent elections.

He added, “There is something which we need to fight for more than the issue of a single opposition candidate. All of us must come together to force this government to conduct a free, fair and transparent election. That is the foremost thing. I hope we are not too late on this.”

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, dismissed the call for a formidable candidate, stressing that an alliance is not the only way to defeat Tinubu.

He stated, “ADC does not think that the only way to beat Tinubu is through an alliance.

“Of course, we are open to any relationship or collaboration with any other political party that shares our vision and aspirations because we believe that the situation that the country has found itself requires a broad-based government and an inclusive government.”