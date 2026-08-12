Adeleke Campaign Spokesman Threatens ₦10 Billion Suit Against Fadahunsi

The spokesman for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke’s campaign, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has threatened to sue the senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, for ₦10 billion over alleged defamatory statements.

In a letter dated August 12, 2026, and addressed to the senator through his lawyer, Hammed Lasisi, Olajengbesi accused Fadahunsi of making statements he considered false and damaging during television interviews on Viable TV and Channels Television.

He demanded that the senator retract the statements and issue an unreserved public apology within 24 hours or face legal action for defamation and injurious falsehood.

According to the letter, the first disputed remarks were allegedly made during a live interview aired by Viable TV on July 2 and later circulated across several social media platforms.

Olajengbesi’s lawyer said Fadahunsi questioned his client’s origin and allegedly linked him to political thugs and cult groups.

The letter quoted the senator as saying Olajengbesi was “not even from the same Ijebu-Jesha” and was “from somewhere in Ogun State.”

It further alleged that Fadahunsi accused him of “using thugs, Eiye and Aye.”

“These statements directly questioned our Client’s identity and origin as a son of Ijebu-Jesa and, more gravely, imputed that he sponsors, associates with and/or deploys thugs and members of the Eiye and Aye cult groups in furtherance of his political activities,” the letter stated.

Olajengbesi also referred to Fadahunsi’s appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on August 11.

According to the letter, the senator made another allegation while discussing the late Ajayi Aderogba, also known as Rogba.

Fadahunsi was quoted as saying, “Rogba is an Eiye man sponsored by Barr. Olajengbesi terrorising the whole … my own territory up and down through all these Eiye and Aye.”

Olajengbesi’s lawyer argued that the statement suggested that his client financed or supported cult groups and used them to intimidate members of the public.

“The natural, ordinary and unmistakable meaning conveyed by the above statement is that our Client sponsors, finances, supports and/or patronises members of the Eiye and Aye cult groups and deploys them to terrorise members of the public,” the letter said.

Olajengbesi Denies Allegations

Olajengbesi rejected the claims, describing them as false and damaging to his personal, professional and political standing.

His lawyer said allegations linking him to cultism and acts of violence were particularly serious because they implied criminal conduct.

“The allegation of sponsoring cultists and persons engaged in acts of terror is particularly serious, as it imputes criminality and conduct wholly incompatible with our Client’s standing as a legal practitioner, public figure and candidate for elective office,” the letter added.

Olajengbesi maintained that he had never financed, sponsored or supported any cult group or authorised anyone to attack or intimidate members of the public on his behalf.

The campaign spokesman demanded that Fadahunsi withdraw the disputed remarks through the same media platforms where they were allegedly published and issue a public apology through national and social media channels.

Lasisi warned that failure to comply within 24 hours would lead to legal proceedings.

According to the lawyer, Olajengbesi would seek ₦10bn in general and aggravated damages for alleged defamation and injurious falsehood if the senator failed to meet the demands.