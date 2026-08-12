‘Adeleke Is Just Like A Robot Being Controlled, Not Fit To Be There’ – Fadahunsi

Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, has likened Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to a robot, saying he is not fit to be in the current position of leadership.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi made the remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, recalling his past support for Adeleke but now believing a change in leadership was necessary.

Fadahunsi accused Governor Adeleke’s administration of lacking meaningful achievements and being controlled by others.

Asked what had gone wrong between him and Adeleke, whom he previously described as an ally, Fadahunsi said his decision to support Adeleke was based on the belief that he understood what was required of him as governor.

He said, “If there was an error of judgement in choosing a leader, automatically, you have to change. Where have I gone wrong? We brought him; we thought he knew what he would do, other than for him to be dancing and deceiving people. Is that a governor?

“Go and see all his antecedents and what he has done. There is nothing there, except those people who are really enjoying him.

“He is just like a robot, AI, being controlled by all of them. I don’t hide my feelings. He is not fit to be there.”

Senator Fadahunsi also claimed that several people previously associated with Adeleke had become dissatisfied with his administration and are currently moving towards the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added, “Every day, we collect all his people to join us, because they have seen that there is emptiness in that place. Everything is Ede. If my own district is poorly funded and is poorly empowered, automatically Senator Fadahunsi will leave that empty barrel that is me.”