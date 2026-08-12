2027: Political Parties Complete Candidate Uploads As INEC Portal Closes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its dedicated portal for the submission of governorship and State House of Assembly candidates for the 2027 general elections after political parties utilised the three-day extension granted by the commission.

The portal closed at 11:59pm on Tuesday, August 11, following an extension from the initial deadline of Saturday, August 8.

An INEC official told Daily Trust that political parties took advantage of the additional window, noting that the extension was granted following their request for more time.

“It’s obvious. They asked for it and we gave it to them. So obviously, they must have used it,” the official said.

Political parties reported to have completed submissions include the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), among others.

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, had earlier announced that the ruling party successfully uploaded the particulars of its candidates for all elective positions.

Founder of the NNPP, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, also said the party had been able to present candidates for more than 90 per cent of the available elective positions.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the latest extension followed appeals from political parties seeking more time to conclude their submissions.

According to him, the commission responded to “growing appeals by political parties for additional time to complete the process.”

The candidates’ particulars were submitted through INEC’s Candidate Nomination Portal.

A senior INEC official said the commission would not immediately publish the total number of parties and candidates that successfully completed the exercise until all submissions had been reconciled.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained to the aforementioned publication that releasing figures before the portal fully closed could result in inaccurate statistics because parties could continue uploading information until the final minute.

“We’ll give you after tomorrow. We can’t give you figures just because we’re in a rush to inform the public. We’ll give you inaccurate figures,” the official said.

According to him, the commission would verify the data before releasing the final figures to the public.

The latest adjustment marked the second time INEC extended a candidate submission deadline ahead of the 2027 elections.

In July, the commission shifted the deadline for presidential and National Assembly candidate submissions from July 11 to July 14.

That extension followed an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council on behalf of political parties that experienced difficulties uploading their candidates’ particulars.

INEC said at the time that the additional period was intended to give all parties a fair opportunity to complete the process.