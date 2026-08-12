2027: ‘I’m Full Of Energy, Nothing Can Stop Me’ – Atiku

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed that nothing can stop him from contesting the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Atiku, during an interview with Jaji TV Hausa, said he is fit, healthy and full of energy.

The former Vice President recalled contesting the governorship seat in Adamawa State four times, but the elections were cancelled by the military administration, only for him to win at that fifth attempt.

Atiku also likened himself to the former United States President, Abraham Lincoln.

He said: “I am fit, healthy and full of energy, nothing can stop me. Let me tell you this, long before I ever won a governorship election, I contested four times, and each time the military regimes cancelled the process.

“It was only on my fifth attempt that I succeeded and became Vice President of Nigeria. This is nothing new in politics. How many times did Abraham Lincoln lose elections before he finally became President of the United States?”

Meanwhile, Atiku has warned that the continued use of an outdated operating system on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) could expose the 2027 general elections to cyberattacks and manipulation.

Atiku raised the concern in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday, following failures recorded during the mock accreditation exercise in Osun State on August 1.

He also cited a disclosure by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode, who reportedly said during an interview on Arise TV that the BVAS, first deployed in 2021, was still operating on Android version 10.

Naija News understands that Android 10 reached end of life in 2023 and no longer receives security updates.

Atiku said the continued use of the obsolete operating system on a critical election technology platform posed “severe cyber and operational risks.”