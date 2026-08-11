If You Know You Can Win Why Are You Destroying My Billboards? – Adeleke Challenges APC

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has dared the All Progressives Party (APC) to allow a free, fair and credible election in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor threw the challenge on Tuesday during the Arise Town Hall for Osun governorship candidates ahead of the August 15 election.

He accused the APC of damaging his campaign billboards in an attempt to sabotage his second term bid.

Adeleke also denied the allegation of militarisation, clarifying that he does not have the capacity and authority to mobilise the Armed Forces.

“If you know that you can win, why are you destroying my billboards? And I told my people, don’t destroy their billboards. Leave it. Your governor is a peaceful person. Let the whole world see what they are doing, and they don’t know they are kicking themselves on the leg.

“The more they hurt us, the more people love us. Why would you do that if you know you can win? It’s only mouth. It’s only propaganda. So that was what happened.

“Well, I did not militarise. I don’t have that capacity. I am not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces but Mr President. And of course, I am not the Chief of Army Staff. I am not the Inspector-General of Police,” Adeleke said.