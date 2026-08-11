We Do Not Want Bloodshed – Davido Calls On Trump To Monitor Osun Election

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has urged United States President Donald Trump and the international community to closely watch the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Davido made the call in a post on his official 𝕏 account as political activities intensified ahead of the poll.

His uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is the candidate of the Accord Party and is seeking another term in office.

The singer said the growing concerns surrounding the election made it important for the international community to pay attention to developments before, during and after the poll.

He appealed to President Trump and other international actors to encourage Nigerian authorities to protect voters and ensure that the electoral process is conducted without violence, intimidation or disruption.

According to him, residents of Osun State should be able to participate in the election freely and without fear.

He also called for measures that would prevent violence and protect the lives of citizens who will turn out to vote.

He wrote: “Osun people deserve to exercise their constitutional right to vote freely, peacefully, and without fear. We do not want bloodshed. We do not want intimidation. We want peace, transparency, and a free and fair election.

“I appeal to the United States and the international community to pay close attention to the election and encourage all relevant authorities to ensure that every voter is protected and every vote is respected.”