Transfer Updates: Bouaddi, Raum, Barcola, Kane, Martinelli, Araújo, Others

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The Guardian reports the 18-year-old Morocco international is valued at around €100m (£85m), with City transfer negotiations now at an advanced stage.

The teenager has reportedly agreed personal terms and manager Enzo Maresca wants him to join the first-team squad immediately.

Real Madrid are interested in Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Football.London reports the Spanish giants are monitoring the 25-year-old Spain international as they continue to plan further additions to their midfield.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is open to a move to Napoli this summer. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italy side are considering a transfer deal for the 29-year-old Brazil international.

AS Roma have also made an approach for one of Jesus’ Arsenal team-mates. The Daily Mirror reports the Serie A club have held initial talks with Gabriel Martinelli’s representatives over a possible move for the 25-year-old winger. Galatasaray are also monitoring the Brazil international, who has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract.

Barcelona and Tottenham have both made enquiries about Harry Kane. Teamtalk reports the two clubs have recently contacted Bayern Munich over a possible summer transfer move for the 33-year-old England captain.

Manchester City are aware of Nottingham Forest’s interest in Tijjani Reijnders. Sky Sports reports Forest are considering a move for the Netherlands midfielder, who joined City from AC Milan last summer for £46m.

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bradley Barcola. The Sun reports the 23-year-old France forward has given the green light to a move to Anfield despite a late approach from Arsenal. Paris Saint-Germain value the winger at around £130m.

Real Madrid remain interested in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Fichajes reports the Spanish giants want to make three more signings this summer, with the Italy centre-back and England midfielder among their targets.

Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has rejected an opportunity to join Newcastle United. Talksport reports the 31-year-old Denmark international has decided against a transfer move to St James’ Park.

Manchester United are considering a move for RB Leipzig left-back David Raum after failing to sign Newcastle defender Lewis Hall. Teamtalk reports Raum has a £34m release clause, although United believe they could negotiate a deal closer to £30m.

Tottenham defender Djed Spence has returned to Inter Milan’s radar. Sky Sport Italia reports the Serie A club have renewed their transfer interest in the 26-year-old England international after struggling to sign former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby from Al-Ittihad.

West Ham are negotiating with Arsenal over Reiss Nelson. The Standard reports the Hammers are interested in the 26-year-old English winger, who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Brentford and Fulham.

Hull City have had an offer rejected for Swansea City striker Zan Vipotnik. The Athletic reports the 24-year-old Slovenia international, who finished as the Championship’s leading scorer last season, is wanted by the newly promoted Premier League side.

Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku is set to return to Turkey. Sky Sports reports the 32-year-old DR Congo international is finalising a move to Konyaspor.

Atletico Madrid have made a €35m (£30m) offer for Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo. L’Equipe reports the 21-year-old Belgium international is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Napoli have reopened negotiations with Chelsea over Benoît Badiashile. Sky Sport Italia reports the Serie A club are working to finalise a deal for the 25-year-old France centre-back.

Paris Saint-Germain are also closing in on another Barcelona player. Florian Plettenberg reports PSG are in advanced negotiations for Ferran Torres, although the clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee. The Spain international has reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG and is ready to undergo a medical once the deal is completed.

Atletico Madrid are close to signing Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero. Matteo Moretto reports only minor details remain before the Argentina international completes his move, with the Spanish club making him one of their top priorities this summer.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo on loan. ESPN reports the season-long deal includes an option for the Reds to make the move permanent next summer for around €55m.