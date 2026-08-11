Tinubu In His Room With First Lady Practices Muslim/Christian Ticket – Kwankwaso

The vice presidential running mate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has criticised calls for another Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in 2027, describing President Bola Tinubu as a politician who historically embraced religious balance.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso spoke while reacting to remarks by Islamic cleric, Sani Jingir, who recently urged Muslims to support another Muslim-Muslim ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking in Kano, Jingir said he remained committed to the arrangement, having supported the same ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Jingir said, “I am one of those who raise the flag of Islam, I am calling on people to come and let us do Muslim-Muslim again.

“I know this statement pains the unbelievers. I am a Muslim who preaches Islam. If I say Muslim-Muslim, what have I taken away from them?”

Reacting during an interview with DCL Hausa, Kwankwaso said Tinubu had demonstrated a preference for religious balance during his political career in Lagos State.

According to him, the President supported governorship tickets that paired Muslims with Christians or Christians with Muslims.

Kwankwaso said, “I know His Excellency Bola Tinubu is a man who values balance and fairness.

“For all the governors he supported in Lagos, he ensured a Muslim/Christian or Christian/Muslim ticket. Even when he was the governor of Lagos, all his deputies were Christians.”

Kwankwaso also referred to Tinubu’s marriage to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who is a Christian, while making his argument for religious inclusiveness.

“Even in his own home, he practices a Muslim/Christian ticket ‘in the other room’ (Tinubu/Remi),” he said.