‘Some Monarchies Are Better Than Tinubu, APC’ – Salihu Lukman

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has said some monarchies are better than President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) because they lack a functioning democratic structure.

Naija News reports that Lukman, speaking during an interview on Trust TV on Monday, questioned when the APC last held a party meeting or National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Lukman, who, after dumping the APC, joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and thereafter suspended his membership of the party, said the ruling party is overconfident because the opposition failed to put their acts together.

He said, “I was convinced that President Bola Tinubu and APC were committed democrats in 2023, but now some monarchies are better. There is no structure of democracy that is functioning in the APC.

“Ask yourself, when last you heard the party meeting? Maybe the NEC may have met about six months ago. Meanwhile, in the constitution of the party, the NEC is supposed to be meeting every three months.

“Other organs of the party are not even functioning. If the APC wants to wake up and become functional and start doing the right thing, fine. But for them to wake up, they need to be challenged.

“Now, they are so confident of victory in this election because the opposition has failed to get its act together to pose a challenge against them.”