“Judges Are Now Singing On Your Mandate We Stand” – Peter Obi Says Nigeria’s Democracy, Judiciary In Crisis

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said Nigeria’s democracy and judiciary are facing a crisis, warning that the situation could have serious consequences for future generations.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke on Tuesday at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation 2026 Democracy Dialogue in Bauchi State, where he reflected on his experience with Nigeria’s electoral and judicial systems.

The former Anambra State governor said he benefited from a judiciary that, according to him, was independent and capable of delivering justice regardless of personal relationships or political interests.

He recalled that Supreme Court justices whom he had never met ruled in his favour after he spent three years challenging his election.

“I was in court for three years, challenging my election, five justices that I never met one day gave judgement in my favour. It cannot happen in Nigeria of today,” Obi said.

He also recalled his experience at the Court of Appeal, where he said five judges he had never met also ruled in his favour.

“I went to the Court of Appeal; five judges that I never met gave judgement in my favour,” he added.

Obi said the development had made him question the state of Nigeria’s democracy and judiciary, contrasting the situation with what he described as the current decline in the country’s electoral process.

“I just said, where could you get that type of judgement in Nigeria today? It’s impossible,” he said.

The former governor expressed concern over what he described as the involvement of academics in electoral manipulation, changes to electoral laws and the defence of forgery allegations by some legal practitioners.

He said, “Where professors are now aiding illiterates to rig elections, where lawmakers have removed forgery as an offence in electoral matters, and senior advocates of Nigeria are defending forgery.”

Obi also criticised some religious leaders for allegedly seeking divine blessings for politicians accused of criminal activities.

“Our religious leaders are now praying for criminal politicians for blessings,” he said.

According to him, the situation had become a national crisis, particularly with what he described as the conduct of some members of the judiciary.

“We have a crisis, and above all, our judges are now singing on your mandate we stand,” Obi said.

He urged Nigerians to critically examine the direction of the country and take steps to reverse the current trend.

“I urge all of us, unexamined life is not worth living. It is time for every Nigerian to sit down and ask ourselves, where is our nation going?” he said.

Obi warned that the consequences of tolerating abuses in the country’s democratic institutions would eventually affect future generations.

“We need to reverse this because the abuse we are allowing today will take its revenge on our children,” he said.

The 2026 GJF Democracy Dialogue has the theme: “Beyond elections, can political parties and the judiciary save African democracy?”

The event, hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed, was chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and attended by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and former Vice President Namadi Sambo.