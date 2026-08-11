‘I Am Sure Oyetola Told EFCC To Freeze Our Account’ – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, of being behind the freezing of the state government’s account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the allegation on Tuesday during the Arise Town Hall for Osun governorship candidates ahead of the August 15 election.

The governor claimed that Oyetola, who is now the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, had been invoking the name of President Bola Tinubu in dealings with federal agencies to put pressure on his administration.

“I am sure he (Oyetola) told EFCC to freeze our account, that Mr President said it should be frozen,” Adeleke alleged.

Adeleke said the situation changed after Tinubu personally contacted him over the matter.

According to the governor, the President expressed concern about the development and emphasised the need for a credible electoral process.

Adeleke said, “So, when Mr President called, a lot of people were shocked. Because when Mr President called, he said he was embarrassed.

“He said it is not acceptable because I told him, the President, that he would not want democracy to go down; he wants a free and fair election.”

The governor did not provide evidence at the town hall to substantiate his allegation that Oyetola directed the EFCC to act.

Adeleke further accused Oyetola of leveraging his relationship with the President to pursue political interests in Osun State.

“Oyetola is feeling that pain of defeat. He is only using the President to vow that he will destroy Osun State. He is using federal might,” the governor alleged.

Adeleke and Oyetola have remained political rivals since the 2022 Osun governorship election, when Adeleke defeated the then-incumbent governor.

Adeleke, now contesting on the platform of the Accord Party (A), is seeking another four-year term in office in Saturday’s governorship election.