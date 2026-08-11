Oyetola Suffering From Pain Of Defeat Because He Is Tinubu’s Cousin – Adeleke

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has stated that he remains committed to serving the state despite his public dance display.

He dismissed the criticism against him, arguing that his hobby has no impact on his ability to govern the state.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke at the Arise Town Hall for Osun governorship candidates ahead of Saturday’s election.

Responding to a question on how dancing had affected his administration, he stated there was a time for work and a time for recreation.

Adeleke said, “We are jolly good fellows and I will tell you, nobody can stop me from dancing. As I’m dancing, I’m working.

“You need to see me when I am working. I can dance with you now, when you come to my office, I’m a very serious and prudent person. There’s time for everything, there’s time to dance, there’s time to work.”

Adeleke attributed some of the criticism from members of the All Progressives Congress to jealousy, claiming that his critics were unable to dance like him.

“So, they are jealous because they don’t know how to dance. If they want, I will teach them how to dance, but that does not stop me from my work,” he said.

The governor, who is seeking re-election, also took a swipe at his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, saying the former governor had yet to overcome the pain of his defeat in the previous election.

“Gboyega Oyetola is still suffering from the pain of defeat because he is a cousin to Mr President. He has caused a lot of problems in Osun State,” Adeleke said.

Defending his dancing further, the governor described it as a personal hobby that does not interfere with his responsibilities as governor.

“Dancing is a hobby; it does not disturb or affect my work,” he said.