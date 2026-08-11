Osun Poll: Soldiers Take Over Security At INEC Headquarters

Armed soldiers have taken up security duties at the Osun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Fully armed military personnel were seen stationed around the commission’s office on Monday, while about three Armoured Personnel Carriers were also deployed to strengthen security in the area.

Before the latest deployment, security at the INEC headquarters had largely been provided by anti-riot mobile policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A security source familiar with the deployment, who spoke with Punch, said the military personnel arrived in Osogbo on Sunday and formally assumed duties on Monday morning.

“They arrived yesterday, Sunday, but their numbers increased today, Monday. The soldiers are in charge now, but all other security personnel are at their duty posts too,” the source said.

According to him, additional police and NSCDC personnel are expected to reinforce the security arrangement in the coming days.

“In the next few days, the police and Civil Defence personnel will join. There are three Armoured Personnel Carriers brought by the soldiers too,” he added.

The increased security presence comes amid preparations by election authorities and security agencies for the August 15 governorship poll.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Public Relations Officer of INEC, Musa Olurode, said the commission had completed virtually all activities scheduled ahead of the election.

“We are fully ready for the election on Saturday,” Olurode said in a message to Punch.

He explained that 12 of the 13 activities listed in the commission’s election timetable had already been completed.

“Out of the 13 activities on the timeline of activities for the election, we have exhausted 12 and the last one is the day of the election,” he said.

Olurode added that sensitive election materials would be distributed to the local government areas on Thursday ahead of voting.

“More so, the sensitive materials will be distributed on Thursday to various local governments,” he said.