Osun Poll: Adeleke Reveals Why Oyinlola Is Against His Re-Election

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has claimed that former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola is jealous of the Adeleke family.

Adeleke claimed that this is the reason the former governor is against his second term in office.

Naija News reports that the governor made the allegation at the Arise TV News Osun 2026 Governorship Townhall held in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The governor was responding to a question from one of the panellists regarding his strained relationship with former governor Oyinlola, with whom he was in the People’s Democratic Party, and how it would affect his victory.

He said Oyinlola was in the habit of working against anybody from the Adeleke Family, saying that Oyinlola worked against his elder brother and political mentor, late Former Governor Isiaka Adeleke.

He added that Oyinlola worked against him during his first contest for the governorship seat in the state and during his second election contest that brought him to the office in 2022.

Adeleke also revealed that Oyinlola came to him after becoming governor and complained that he didn’t have a car, which he said he immediately bought for him, after which he said Oyinlola still went to pitch his tent with the opposition against him.

He assured the audience that the Oyinlola factor would be inconsequential in the outcome of the election coming up on August 15.