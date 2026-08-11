Osun: You Can’t Harm People You Intend To Govern – Dantalle Warns Politicians

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) chairman, Yusuf Dantalle has cried out over the increased violence in Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Dantalle shared his concern during an interview with Arise News.

He urged politicians to desist from election violence, warning that they cannot kill the same people they are seeking to govern.

He condemned the destruction of lives and property as well as protests and counter-protests linked to political activities in the state.

“It is unacceptable to harm the people you intend to govern,” he said.

The IPAC chairman said the council had repeatedly called the attention of political actors, the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and traditional rulers to the need to protect the people and preserve the integrity of the election.

“We have continued to condemn these actions and also alert various stakeholders, including political actors, INEC as the electoral umpire, security agencies and traditional leaders, on the need to prioritise the interests of the people of Osun,” Dantalle said.

He warned that violence and intimidation were contrary to the basic principles of democracy, which require citizens to freely choose their leaders.

“We want to advise all stakeholders involved in the Osun election that this is a deviation from the principles and ethics of democracy, which is fundamentally about allowing the people to freely and fairly choose their leaders, with the outcome respected and accepted by all,” he said.

Dantalle also warned against the use of state institutions to intimidate political opponents.

“Those who use state institutions to intimidate or harass political opponents must desist and allow the people to make their own choices,” he said.

He expressed concern that events surrounding the Osun election could provide an indication of what Nigerians might face during the 2027 general elections if political violence and intimidation are allowed to continue

“If we allow such actions to continue, we must consider their implications for the general elections just a few months away. It could be a foreshadowing of what we may encounter in the 2027 elections,” Dantalle warned.

He urged all stakeholders to exercise extreme caution and avoid actions capable of undermining Nigeria’s democratic progress.