Osun Guber: US Govt Reaches Out To Davido After Appeal To Trump

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, says the United States Government has reached out to him following the concerns he raised about Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Davido made the call in a post on his official 𝕏 account as political activities intensified ahead of the poll.

His uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is the candidate of the Accord Party and is seeking another term in office.

The singer said the growing concerns surrounding the election made it important for the international community to pay attention to developments before, during and after the poll.

He appealed to President Donald Trump and other international actors to encourage Nigerian authorities to protect voters and ensure that the electoral process is conducted without violence, intimidation or disruption.

According to him, residents of Osun State should be able to participate in the election freely and without fear.

He also called for measures that would prevent violence and protect the lives of citizens who will turn out to vote.

A few hours after the appeal, Davido, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, confirmed the US government have reached out.

Davido, however, did not give details of the response from the US government.

He wrote, “Dem don reach out ooooo. DEY PLAY! U think the rest of the world is undemocratic like Una! Una go see something.”