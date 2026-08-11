It Will Be Miracle For Adeleke To Win Osun Election – Rufai Oseni

Arise Television’s The Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has predicted a tough and potentially violent governorship election in Osun State, saying it would be a ‘miracle’ for Governor Ademola Adeleke to retain his seat.

Naija News reports that Oseni made the comment on Tuesday while analysing the forthcoming governorship election and the political factors that could influence its outcome.

The broadcaster identified what he described as the deployment of “federal might” as the major factor that could determine the result of the election.

According to him, the influence of the Federal Government could pose a serious challenge to Adeleke’s chances of winning the poll.

Oseni said the use of federal power had become a major feature of the election, adding that Adeleke would have to overcome the challenge to secure victory.

“Coming back to Osun elections, like I’ve been saying, the number one factor in this election is the power of federal might, and federal might has been used very well.

“That’s why I predicted it’s going to be a miracle if Adeleke passes this test because of federal might. And when I’m saying this, I’m saying this because I want the people of Osun to go out there and put their money where their mouth is,” he said.

Oseni urged voters in the state to participate actively in the election and make their choices known through the ballot.

The television anchor also expressed concern over the possibility of violence before and during the election.

He alleged that some people had already been injured in incidents linked to the political contest, warning that the situation could worsen as the election draws closer.

“I’m not saying it to distract Osun people. Like I said before, this election will be very bloody. People were also hurt this morning.

“A few days to the election, people were also hurt. So it’s going to be a bloody election. Pure and simple, because there are a lot of moving parts,” he added.

He did not provide further details during the programme about the reported incidents or the identities of those allegedly injured.

Federal Might May Hurt Adeleke – Oseni

Oseni further pointed to the presence of a strong third candidate as another factor that could affect the governor’s chances.

According to him, previous election patterns suggest that a combination of federal influence and a strong third candidate could work against Adeleke.

“And when you check election history, any time you have a cocktail of federal might and you have a big third candidate, it doesn’t favour Adeleke,” Oseni said.