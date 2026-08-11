Profile Of Osun Accord Governorship Candidate Ademola Adeleke, The Dancing Senator

From his early days as a corporate executive in the United States and Nigeria to becoming one of the most prominent political figures in the South-West, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke of Osun State has built a political career defined by populist appeal, family legacy, and grassroots connection.

Born on May 13, 1960, into the famous Adeleke family of Ede in Osun State, the former senator, popularly known as the ‘Dancing Senator ‘, currently serves as the Executive Governor of Osun State, a position he assumed in November 2022.

Adeleke’s Early Education and Corporate Career

Adeleke began his early education at Methodist Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, before proceeding to Nawarudeen Primary School, Ikire, Osun State.

He attended Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, Ede, and later completed his secondary education at Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede.

Seeking higher education abroad, Adeleke travelled to the United States, where he attended Jacksonville State University in Alabama and eventually earned his degree from Atlanta Metropolitan State College in Georgia.

Before entering full-time politics, Adeleke established an extensive background in the private sector both locally and internationally.

Between 1985 and 1989, he worked as a service contractor with Quicksilver Courier Company in Atlanta, Georgia, before rising to become the Vice President of Origin International LLC, a flavours and fragrance manufacturing company in Atlanta, from 1990 to 1994.

Upon returning to Nigeria, he served as an Executive Director at Guinness Nigeria Plc from 1992 to 1999, working alongside corporate heavyweights such as General Theophilus Danjuma.

He later served as the Group Executive Director at his family’s conglomerate, Pacific Holdings Limited, from 2001 to 2016.

Political Entry And Legislative Career

Adeleke’s journey into active politics began in 2001 alongside his elder brother, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was the first civilian governor of Osun State.

Following the sudden passing of Senator Isiaka in April 2017, Ademola stepped into the political spotlight.

Originally a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeleke defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April 2017 after a political fallout over the party’s primary process.

Contesting under the PDP platform, he won the July 2017 Osun West Senatorial District by-election, serving in the 8th National Assembly until 2019.

The Controversial 2018 Race And 2022 Victory

Adeleke’s quest for the governorship of Osun State began in 2018 when he emerged as the PDP candidate after defeating Akin Ogunbiyi by seven votes in a tight primary contest.

In the September 22, 2018 governorship election, Adeleke faced the candidate of the APC, Gboyega Oyetola, and Iyiola Omisore of the SDP.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the initial poll inconclusive, leading to a rerun on September 27, 2018, after which Oyetola was declared the winner. Adeleke strongly rejected the outcome, describing the rerun as a political coup.

Although the Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja declared Adeleke the authentic winner in March 2019, the Supreme Court ultimately affirmed Oyetola’s victory in July 2019.

Undeterred by the legal setback, Adeleke staged a comeback in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Running again on the platform of the PDP, he defeated the incumbent Governor Oyetola, polling 402,979 votes against Oyetola’s 375,077 votes. Adeleke secured victories in 17 of the state’s 30 Local Government Areas, including key strongholds such as Osogbo, Ede South, Olorunda, and Ila.

Certificate Allegations And The ‘Dancing Senator’ Identity

Naija News reports that Adeleke’s political career has not been without controversy. Ahead of the 2018 election, opposition figures levelled allegations of certificate forgery against him, claiming he falsified his WAEC results and school recommendations.

A case was filed at the High Court in Osogbo seeking to disqualify him from the race. However, the suit was ultimately dismissed after the forgery allegations could not be proven in court.

In the public sphere, Adeleke became a household name due to his energetic dance routines at political rallies, campaigns, and family celebrations.

While political opponents initially tried to use his dancing videos on social media to criticise his seriousness, Adeleke embraced the ‘Dancing Senator’ nickname, turning it into a signature brand that endeared him to young voters and grassroots supporters across the state.

Family Life And Re-election Drive

Governor Adeleke is married to Mrs Titilola Adeleke, and the marriage is blessed with three children: Adebayo Adeleke (popularly known as the musician B-Red), Shina Adeleke (known as Shina Rambo), and Nike Adeleke.

He is also the uncle to international Afrobeats megastar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Ahead of the August 2026 Osun State governorship election, Governor Adeleke is seeking re-election on the platform of the Accord Party, anchoring his campaign on his administration’s performance in infrastructure, civil service welfare, healthcare, and local economic growth.