Osun 2026: No Plan To Use ‘Federal Might’ To Win Election – Oyebamiji

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has rejected claims that the Federal Government plans to use its power to force a victory for him in the upcoming August 15 governorship election.

Speaking during the Arise Television town hall debate for governorship candidates ahead of Saturday’s election, Oyebamiji dismissed allegations raised by Governor Ademola Adeleke, insisting that his campaign relies strictly on the support of Osun voters rather than federal influence.

Oyebamiji noted that having toured all 30 local government areas of the state three times to speak directly with residents, he was convinced that the electorate was eager for a change of leadership.

‘I Have No Need for Federal Might’

Responding to Governor Adeleke’s claim that the APC was counting on “federal might” to capture the state, Oyebamiji declared that he saw no signs of such backing throughout his campaign across Osun.

He stated: “I actually listened to the Governor and I can see that most of the answers to that question was not true. I have visited 30 local government areas in Osun State three times. Nobody has ever heard that.

“I was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that our people in Osun are ready for a change. I’m coming here as the incoming governor of Osun, come 15th of August, 2026.”

He stressed that the election outcome would be decided by the voters at the polling units and not by political power in Abuja.

“It is not by any power, whether it is a national power or it’s mighty power, it is by the people,” he added.

Laying out his developmental blueprint for the state, the APC flagbearer promised that his administration would prioritize the total welfare of all residents without favoring any specific region or city.

According to him, his plan centres on eradicating poverty and boosting social services across Osun State.Oyebamiji said: “Governance is about people, it’s not about segments. It’s not about an area. It’s not about a city. It is not about a town. It’s the entirety of the state.“We want to banish hunger and poverty. I want to invest seriously on agriculture, education, and health.”

Naija News reports that the governorship candidate also highlighted human capital development as a key pillar of his agenda, promising to improve the living conditions of civil servants, artisans, and youth across the state.

He noted: “Human asset is very important to us; we are going to invest in human asset, we are going to look at their welfare. We are going to increase our welfare. Capital development is very important. These are the things that I’m bringing on board.”

Oyebamiji revealed that his campaign structure had already set up canvassers across all political wards in Osun State to drive voter mobilisation.

He claimed that his candidacy had secured formal backing from about 42 non-political and professional groups, including civil servant associations, trade groups, and private business organisations, giving him strong confidence of victory on Saturday.