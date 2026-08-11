Osimhen Accused Of ‘Coming To Fight’ After Villarreal Clash

Villarreal coach Inigo Perez has accused Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen of coming onto the pitch “to fight” following his confrontation with defender Santiago Mouriño during Galatasaray’s 2-1 pre-season defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 37th minute when Mouriño used his body to block Osimhen’s run into the penalty area as the Nigerian tried to meet a cross. Osimhen reacted angrily and shoved the Uruguay defender to the ground before Galatasaray players stepped in. Referee Kadir Sağlam booked both players.

“There is not much to say about football, because the opposing team didn’t come onto the field to play football, but to fight,” Perez said after the game.

“Osimhen attacked our player out of nowhere and only got a yellow card.”

The confrontation overshadowed a lively performance from Osimhen, who had earlier brought Galatasaray level in the fifth minute. The Nigerian rose above the Villarreal defence to head Eren Elmali’s cross into the net after Ayoze Perez had given the Spanish side an early lead.

Georges Mikautadze restored Villarreal’s advantage shortly before half-time, and Galatasaray could not find another equaliser. The result handed the Turkish champions their third defeat in five pre-season matches.

Galatasaray finished their preparations with one win, one draw and three defeats. They beat Umraniyespor 5-1, but lost to Monza and Venezia, drew 3-3 with Rennes and then suffered defeat against Villarreal.

The latest setback also fuelled frustration among Galatasaray supporters, who expressed their displeasure over the club’s transfer activity. The Istanbul side will begin their Super Lig title defence on Friday when they host Corum.