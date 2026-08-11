Oshoala Rallies Super Falcons Ahead Of Crucial World Cup Play-in

Asisat Oshoala has urged the Super Falcons to secure a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, insisting Nigeria cannot afford another disappointment after the men’s team missed out on the 2026 tournament.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday, ending their hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup in Brazil.

Justine Madugu’s side must now navigate the play-in route, beginning with a crucial clash against South Africa at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Thursday. Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, and Oshoala stressed the importance of ensuring the women’s team does not suffer the same fate.

The experienced striker also called on Nigerians to rally behind the Falcons as they fight to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

“The only thing I can say right now is we need their support. The World Cup ticket is at stake, so this is the time when we really need everyone to support the team,” Oshoala was quoted by ESPN.

South Africa face a similar challenge after their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to hosts Morocco ended their hopes of automatic qualification.

Banyana Banyana must now overcome Nigeria to advance to the inter-confederation play-offs and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

South Africa defender Lebohang Ramalepe has called on her teammates to show greater mental strength when they face the Falcons.

Ramalepe said, “What is required is mental toughness. As a team, we just need to ask ourselves: what is it that we want?

“If we go into the next match with the mentality of ‘all is lost’…no, we still have a chance, all is not lost.”