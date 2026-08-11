Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 11th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 11th August, 2026.

Fresh court documents have shed light on how an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was conceived, funded and revived before security agencies disrupted it in September 2025.

The records, reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, comprise more than 7,400 pages of bank statements, hotel receipts, electronic communications, interrogation records and other materials assembled by military investigators.

At the centre of the alleged conspiracy is Nigerian Army Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, who investigators identified as one of the principal figures behind the plot.

Ma’aji and several serving military officers are currently facing proceedings before a General Court Martial, while six retired military personnel and civilians are being prosecuted separately at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

All the defendants have denied wrongdoing.

In an extrajudicial statement attributed to him, Ma’aji told investigators that discussions about military intervention began in 2023, towards the end of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He cited worsening insecurity, corruption and economic hardship as among the grievances discussed by those allegedly involved.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explain questions reportedly raised by The Economist over projects valued at about $20 billion and linked to businessman Gilbert Chagoury, a longtime associate of the President.

Naija News reports that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the reported concerns had moved questions about the administration’s procurement practices beyond domestic politics and into what he described as an international credibility issue.

He spoke in a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

The former vice president said the Presidency should address specific questions relating to how the projects were awarded, whether competitive bidding took place and what tax incentives or concessions may have been granted.

Atiku also questioned why businesses connected to the same presidential associate repeatedly appeared in relation to major projects.

He said such concerns could not simply be dismissed as opposition criticism.

Residents of Angwa Dio and Angwa Shibaba areas of Tungamaje, Abuja, have been ordered to vacate their homes by Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Naija News reports that Tungamaje is a growing residential and farming satellite town located in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, positioned near the Zuba-Gwagwalada corridor.

According to Sahara Reporters, the directive was issued by the Nigerian Army.

The latest development is an escalation of a long-running dispute between residents of Tungamaje and personnel of the Nigerian Army over land ownership and access to farmlands in the area.

The Army has also marked several houses in the communities for demolition, with residents saying they have been given until Wednesday, August 12, 2026, to leave the affected areas.

The residents were initially asked to vacate their homes by Saturday, August 8, 2026, but an intervention by stakeholders resulted in a five-day extension.

A community source told the aforementioned publication that more than 30 houses have been earmarked for demolition across the two communities, while residents have been asked to vacate the areas entirely.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has denied reports claiming that he is seeking the position of Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Wike, through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the report as untrue and said he had not discussed either the leadership or membership of the proposed campaign council with anyone.

The reports had listed Wike among some senior politicians and government officials allegedly being considered or seeking the position of campaign council director-general for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Reacting to the report on Monday, August 10, 2026, Wike said his support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition remained firm.

He also made it clear that his support did not depend on holding a position in the president’s campaign structure.

The minister said he was currently outside Nigeria taking a break after spending more than 30 days working on projects across the Federal Capital Territory.

The European Union (EU) has denied reports that it declined an invitation to monitor the 2027 general election in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the EU, in a statement on Monday by its Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, said there is no truth in reports that the Union told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it won’t monitor the 2027 elections due to worsening security situation across the country and the hostile treatment of its observers and officials after the publication of its final report on the 2023 general election.

Mignot clarified that the EU informed INEC that it would deploy an Electoral Expert Mission (EEM), composed of two to four independent experts for the 2027 elections.

The EU further stated that the purported reason given in a letter allegedly written to INEC to decline monitoring the 2027 election is pure speculation.

It also affirmed its decision to continue the implementation of the EU-funded project “Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria”, including its dimension of support to the electoral process, and cautioned media practitioners against spreading misleading information.

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the party has now become the preferred home for Nigeria’s best minds.

Atiku made the remark on Monday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, during the mega final campaign rally of the ADC ahead of the state’s governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, Naija News reports.

Addressing a crowd of party supporters, the former Vice President urged the people of Osun State to vote massively for the ADC candidate, Najeem Salaam, promising that an ADC-led government would deliver good governance.

He emphasised that the ADC stands out from other political platforms, reassuring voters that they would never regret casting their ballots for the party.

Appealing directly to the electorate, Atiku stated that his physical presence at the grand rally was to personally express appreciation to the people of Osun for their past support and to seek their votes for the upcoming poll.

TikTok creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has debunked speculation that the decision to cut her hair for her wedding was part of her marriage rites.

Naija News recalls that Jarvis and fellow TikTok star, Peller, traditionally tied the knot on August 1, 2026 and held their white wedding on Saturday, August 8.

Speaking in a video via her social media page, Jarvis explained that she cut her hair because her stylist made the request to ensure that her installation would be perfect.

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has broken silence amid reports of a marital crisis with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, and a clash at a nightclub in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Natasha, who has been severally accused online of domestic violence against 2Baba, reportedly stormed Faze’s grand opening event at 90s Lounge in Abuja.

A senior member of the singer’s management team confirmed to Daily Post that the confrontation took place at the venue where 2Baba was booked to perform.

The management source, however, alleged that Natasha arrived with several security personnel and other men and that they attempted to take 2Baba away from the venue.

According to the source, Natasha’s arrival and the men with her led to tension between both sides before the situation developed into a confrontation involving 2Baba and members of his team.

The management team also claimed that 2Baba and Natasha have been apart for more than two months.

Speaking for the first time since the video of the club clash went viral online, 2Baba, during his performance at Daddy Showkey’s 50 years on stage concert on Sunday, said in Pidgin English, “I don go look for trouble. I don hear am.

“Going forward ehh, I don decide not to dey look for trouble again. I don go look for trouble, I don hear am.”

Flying Eagles of Nigeria head coach Abdul Maikaba has admitted that tactical mistakes contributed to his side’s heavy 4-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship on Sunday, August 9.

“We lost the game in the first 10 minutes, conceding three goals,” Maikaba said on Brila FM. “We made a lot of tactical mistakes which cost us the early goals, which forced us to come out and made them hit us on the counter.”

The defeat was the Flying Eagles’ second loss to Burkina Faso in the tournament after they were beaten 2-0 in their final group game.

Maikaba, however, praised Burkina Faso for their performance and consistency throughout the competition. “Burkina Faso deserved to win because they have been consistent; they beat everybody, so I salute them. They are a very good side,” the coach said.

A consortium involving Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has stepped up talks to acquire around 30 per cent of Liverpool.

The group is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirmed that the consortium had “expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club”.

Bhatia is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and spent 18 years as a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers before giving up his stake in the Championship club in July.

Bezos, 62, is the fourth-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with an estimated fortune of $256 billion. The Amazon founder stepped down as the company’s chief executive in 2021 and became executive chairman, although he still owns an eight per cent stake.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.