Nigerian Gospel Singer Dies

Nigeria’s gospel music community is mourning the death of renowned Yoruba gospel singer and evangelist, G.A. Idowu Aworinde, who reportedly died on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Naija News reports that Aworinde was widely known for his Christian songs, evangelical work and contribution to Yoruba gospel music.

He was visually impaired but built a strong reputation through his music and ministry, reaching many Christian families across Nigeria.

His death was announced in a post by Church Gist, with tributes beginning to emerge from people familiar with his music and ministry.

The late evangelist was known for using traditional Yoruba musical styles to pass Christian teachings and messages of faith to his listeners.

His songs combined local melodies with religious themes and became popular among worshippers over the years.

Aworinde also worked with the Victory Voices Spiritual Singers, a group through which he produced and performed several gospel songs that became familiar to many Christians.

Some of his better-known works included Mo Ki Obi Mi, Jesu Nikan Lo Ku Mi Ku L’aiye, Talotobe and Adura Owuro.

His music covered different areas of Christian life, including prayer, praise, faith, family and dependence on God.

Several of his songs remained popular among older generations of Yoruba Christians and continued to be played in homes and places of worship.