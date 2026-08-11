Nigerian Army Rescues 16 Abducted Victims In Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, local vigilantes and hunters, have rescued all 16 persons abducted by suspected kidnappers in Kogi State.

The victims were abducted on Sunday, August 9, 2026, when armed criminals attacked commuters along the Ojuwo-Ajengo-Memarebo and Ojiwo-Itobe roads in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Army said the rescue operation followed credible intelligence that the victims had been moved to the vicinity of Adumu Community in Dekina Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, troops of 21 Battalion and personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Lugard immediately launched a joint search and rescue operation with the Nigeria Police Force, vigilantes and local hunters.

“During the operation, the joint security team established contact with the fleeing kidnappers and engaged them in a fierce firefight,” the Army said.

It added that the kidnappers were overwhelmed by the “superior firepower and coordinated assault” of the security forces and subsequently abandoned their captives before escaping into the surrounding forest with gunshot wounds.

The rescued victims comprised six adult males, six adult females and four children.

The Army said the victims were undergoing documentation and medical assessment before being reunited with their families.

However, a local hunter who participated in the operation was killed during the encounter, while a police personnel sustained injuries and was receiving medical treatment.

The Army commended the courage and commitment of the local hunter and injured police personnel in protecting the victims.

It said the successful rescue of the 16 abducted persons underscored the effectiveness of sustained joint operations and the synergy among the Nigerian Army, sister security agencies and local security stakeholders in tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes.

The Army also reaffirmed the resolve of security forces to deny criminal elements freedom of action across the country.

It commended members of the public for their cooperation and timely provision of credible information, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through appropriate channels.