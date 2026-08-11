NFF Apologises To Tinubu, Nigerians Over Super Falcons’ World Cup Setback

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has apologised to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians after the Super Falcons missed out on automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau issued the apology on behalf of the federation’s Executive Committee, the Super Falcons and the wider Nigerian football family following the team’s quarter-final defeat to Cameroon.

The Super Falcons suffered a 1-0 loss to the Indomitable Lionesses on Sunday, with a 20th-minute free-kick deciding the encounter.

The defeat means Nigeria will not qualify automatically for the World Cup as one of the four semi-finalists. Hosts Morocco, Malawi, Algeria and Cameroon secured the automatic qualification places.

Nigeria, however, still have a route to the tournament through the play-offs. The 10-time African champions must first overcome South Africa in a play-in match in Morocco on Thursday to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

In his statement, Gusau admitted that the result had fallen short of expectations.

“The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on behalf of the NFF Executive Committee, the Super Falcons and the entire Nigerian football family, wishes to express our deepest regrets, and sincere apologies to the Government and people of Nigeria following the Super Falcons’ failure to secure a direct qualification ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the ongoing 14th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” Gusau wrote.

“We recognise the disappointment this result has caused millions of Nigerians who passionately support and identify with the Super Falcons. The team went into the competition carrying the hopes of the nation and the enormous goodwill and support of the Federal Government, and we regret that we were unable to deliver the result expected at this stage.”

Gusau also issued a direct apology to President Tinubu, while recalling the support and rewards given to the Falcons after their previous WAFCON triumph.

“We wish to extend a special and heartfelt apology to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for this disappointment.”

He added: “Mr. President has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to Nigerian sports and, particularly, to the development and welfare of women in sports. The football family will not forget the unprecedented recognition and rewards extended to the Super Falcons following their previous WAFCON triumph, including substantial financial rewards, national honours, houses and an extraordinary reception.”

The NFF boss said the federation also appreciated the backing of the National Assembly, National Sports Commission, sponsors, stakeholders and supporters.

“To everyone who prayed, encouraged, travelled, watched and stood behind the Super Falcons, we share your disappointment. A window of opportunity remains through the CAF play-off pathway, and the Super Falcons are determined to fight for one of the two available CAF play-off tickets and subsequently pursue qualification through the FIFA play-off tournament.”

Gusau said the federation, technical crew and players would now regroup and focus on the remaining route to the World Cup.

He also promised a thorough review of the team’s preparations, technical planning, logistics and overall operations to identify areas that need improvement ahead of the play-offs.