Kwara Senator Mustapha Weighs PDP Defection

The senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha, may be considering leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Mustapha, who currently represents the district on the APC platform, is reportedly reviewing his political future following his defeat in the party’s governorship primary, failure to secure the Kwara Central senatorial ticket and disagreements within the ruling party.

Sources close to the senator and the PDP told Punch on Monday that discussions surrounding a possible defection had intensified in recent days.

It was also gathered that the PDP could consider handing Mustapha its Kwara Central senatorial ticket if he eventually joins the party.

Such a move could set up a direct contest between him and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who is expected to fly the APC flag for the senatorial district.

Speculation over Mustapha’s possible move increased on Monday following a comment attributed to the PDP’s Kwara Central senatorial candidate, Yinka Otukoko.

Responding to a post on a popular WhatsApp platform, Kwara Commission, Otukoko was quoted as saying, “My ticket is for either Saliu Mustapha of G15 or Mashood Mustapha.”

Party insiders interpreted the comment as an indication that the PDP might be willing to accommodate Mustapha should he decide to leave the APC.

A recent meeting between Mustapha and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the Ilorin International Airport also fuelled speculation about possible political realignment.

A PDP source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the matter, said discussions were still at an exploratory stage.

The source said, “Conversations are going on, but the situation is still fluid. Saliu is weighing his options, and several people are talking to him.

“The issue is not just the governorship primary; there are also concerns about what happens to the Kwara Central Senate seat and his political future in the APC.”

Another party insider claimed that discussions had taken place between the Saraki political structure and members of the G15, with two senatorial tickets reportedly being considered for the group.

The source added, “Mustapha has federal connections, name recognition, funding and a structure that can compete ward for ward with the governor.”

PDP Denies Ticket Offer

The Kwara State PDP, however, distanced itself from the statement attributed to Otukoko.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, said the comment did not represent the official position of the PDP, claiming that Otukoko’s WhatsApp account had been compromised.

Adewara said, “Please discard such submissions. It wasn’t from Otukoko, nor is it our party’s position.

“I understand Otukoko’s WhatsApp was hacked at a point recently and this may have been responsible for the misleading narratives.”

Asked about reactions suggesting that the PDP was negotiating with aggrieved APC politicians, Adewara said such interpretations were far removed from the actual situation.

“It’s normal in our political circle; however, widespread reactions are miles apart from reality,” he added.

An Ilorin-based public affairs analyst, Abdulrasaq Olanrewaju, said the controversy reflected the importance of coalition-building ahead of the 2027 elections.

“If the statement attributed to Ibrahim Olayinka Otukoko was indeed made by him, I see it as evidence that he understands the basic mathematics of politics: numbers matter,” Olanrewaju said.

He cautioned that the comment should not automatically be interpreted as proof that a final agreement had been reached.

“It could just be a strategic statement showing that he understands that elections are won through negotiation, coalition building and numbers, not ambition alone,” he said.

Olanrewaju added that negotiations between the PDP and aggrieved APC figures would not be unusual.

“There is nothing strange about PDP negotiating with the TOP group, formerly known as the G-15 and largely made up of aggrieved APC members, if such discussions are indeed taking place,” he said.

The analyst said Mustapha’s possible defection could significantly alter the political balance in Kwara Central.

“If Senator Saliu Mustapha eventually joins the PDP and receives the senatorial ticket, it would just mean the PDP understands electoral mathematics and is prepared to make strategic decisions to win Kwara Central and ultimately challenge the ruling party,” Olanrewaju said.

He added that the APC could suffer politically if influential figures and their structures moved to the opposition.

“For the APC, such a realignment could have serious consequences, especially if it loses influential figures and structures. For the PDP, bringing these forces together could strengthen its numerical advantage ahead of 2027,” he stated.

Mustapha Camp Weighing Options

The APC spokesperson, Abdulwaheed Babatunde, and Mustapha’s Executive Assistant, Abdulkareem Alabi, indicated that they would respond to enquiries but had not done so as of the time of filing the report.

A source in Mustapha’s camp, however, confirmed that the senator was reviewing his political future.

“Different options are being considered,” the source said, declining to confirm whether a final decision had been taken on joining the PDP.