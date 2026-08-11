I Never Said Military Should Reject Salary Increase – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi has dismissed claims that he asked military officials to reject the increment in their salary until after the 2027 general election.

He described the result as false, maintaining that his position was misinterpreted.

Naija News reports that the NDC flag bearer made the clarification in a 𝕏 statement posted on his official account on Tuesday.

“I Never Said Military Should Reject Salary Increase,” Obi said, urging Nigerians to disregard the report.

“I wish to address a recent report that falsely attributes a statement to me, suggesting that Nigerian soldiers should refuse any salary increments until after the elections. This assertion is entirely untrue,” he said.

Obi said he had consistently advocated improved welfare, equipment and protection for members of the security forces, particularly soldiers serving in difficult conditions.

“My profound respect for our security forces, particularly the Nigerian Army personnel who diligently serve and protect our nation under challenging conditions, is unwavering,” he said.

He recalled his previous concerns over the deaths of soldiers during security operations, particularly an incident involving what he described as a delayed rescue effort.

“My concern was palpable when soldiers were lost to insurgents due to a delayed rescue effort, prompting me to question how those defending us could be left vulnerable in their time of need,” he said.

Obi further pledged that the welfare and safety of military personnel would receive priority if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

“Should I be elected President, the well-being, resources, safety, and honour of our soldiers will be a paramount priority,” he said.

He added that security personnel deserved the government’s full backing, stressing that those responsible for protecting the country “must never be relegated to a secondary concern.”

The NDC candidate urged Nigerians to dismiss the report, describing it as misleading, while reaffirming his commitment to presenting what he called a clear vision for a secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“I implore the Nigerian populace to dismiss this misleading report. I remain committed to articulating a clear and consistent vision for a secure and prosperous Nigeria,” Obi said.