‘I Don’t Need To Buy Votes’ – Adeleke

The Accord Party (A) governorship candidate in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed support for the establishment of state police, saying the initiative would work if properly implemented.

Naija News reports that Adeleke spoke on Tuesday during the Arise Townhall Meeting, where he also pledged to uphold the rule of law and ensure that security agencies operate within legal limits.

He said he was among those who supported the idea of state policing during his time in the Senate and dismissed concerns that the system could not function effectively.

Adeleke said, “If you are my son and you break the law, you will go and face the law. I believe in the rule of law.

“I will make sure state police work in my state. I am not among those that say state police cannot work. It will work.”

Speaking on infrastructure, Adeleke said his administration had reconstructed several roads that had been abandoned for decades.

He described the projects as durable and properly executed.

“I have constructed roads abandoned for about 45 years. The roads are superb and clean. They are good roads,” he said.

The governor maintained that his administration had made infrastructure development one of its priorities and had intervened in areas that had suffered years of neglect.

Adeleke also rejected suggestions that he would rely on vote buying to secure victory in the governorship election.

According to him, his administration had been providing support and palliatives to residents since assuming office.

Adeleke further stated, “I don’t need to buy votes. I have been giving my people palliatives since I came in.

“They believe they can give ₦20,000 and money to voters in Osun. My people are smarter.”

He accused his political opponents of attempting to use financial inducement to influence voters, while also alleging that they had contributed to the economic difficulties facing the state.

Adeleke claimed that his opponents had “crippled Osun State’s economy” and were now seeking to win support through cash inducements.

“My people are smarter,” he added.

The Accord candidate also expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in the election.

“I will not lose this election. I am confident,” Adeleke said.

He maintained that his record in office and the support of voters would be sufficient to secure his return.