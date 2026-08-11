Two Killed, Two Injured As Gunmen Attack APC Supporters In Osun

Tension gripped Ilesa, Osun State, on Tuesday morning after suspected political thugs attacked supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving two people dead and two others critically injured.

According to The Nation, the incident reportedly occurred around 7:30 am at the Igbogi area of Ilesa, where APC supporters had gathered ahead of the party’s final campaign rally scheduled to begin at 8 am.

Witnesses said the attackers arrived at the gathering and opened fire on the supporters before fleeing the area.

A resident identified simply as Sola said party members were preparing to move to the rally venue when the attack occurred.

He said, “We were preparing for our final rally today, and our leaders said we should converge at Igbogi for take-off, which is scheduled for 8 am.

“At 7:30 am, the thugs stormed the venue and were shooting sporadically.”

Sola initially claimed four people had died in the attack, but the APC Campaign Council later put the death toll at two.

He also linked the incident to recent political tension in the area, saying, “It is so unfortunate. This is coming barely three days after Amotekun shot some members.”

APC Confirms Two Deaths

The Media Head of the APC Campaign Council, Oluremi Omowaiye, confirmed that four party supporters were affected in Tuesday’s attack.

He, however, clarified that two of the victims died while two others were receiving treatment for serious injuries.

“Four of our supporters were shot, two of them are dead while two others are in critical condition,” Omowaiye said.

He added that the APC woman leader in Ilesa was among those injured and had been taken to Wesley Guild Hospital for treatment.