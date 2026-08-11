Fulham Sign Shea Charles For Club-record £30m Northern Ireland Fee

Fulham have completed the signing of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles in a deal worth up to £30m.

Shea Charles, a 22-year-old Northern Ireland international has signed a five-year contract at Craven Cottage, becoming the most expensive Northern Irish footballer in history.

Fulham will pay £26m up front, with a further £4m potentially due in add-ons.

Charles, who began his career at Manchester City, attracted interest from Leeds United but chose Fulham as he looks to establish himself in the Premier League.

His arrival follows the departure of Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic, who joined Ipswich Town for £9m last week.

“I’m buzzing to finally get it over the line. The club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really,” Charles told Fulham’s official website.

“It’s a great club, with a really good vision – the manager explained that to me. To be here is a massive privilege.

“I hope to really kick-start my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it’s perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well.”

Charles is Fulham’s third signing since former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed manager following Marco Silva’s departure to Benfica.

The midfielder’s move also breaks the record for the highest transfer fee paid for a Northern Ireland player. The previous record was held by Jamal Lewis, whose move from Norwich to Newcastle was worth £15m in 2020.

Charles is now Fulham’s third most expensive signing. Only striker Gonzalo Garcia and winger Kevin have cost more, with both deals reportedly worth around £34m.

Garcia joined from Real Madrid earlier this month, while Kevin moved to Craven Cottage from Shakhtar last summer.

Since Arbeloa’s arrival, Fulham have completed three signings, with Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios also arriving from Real Madrid before Charles.

The Cottagers will continue their preparations for the new Premier League season with a trip to Malaga on Wednesday before facing German side Stuttgart on Saturday, 15 August.

Fulham will then open their Premier League campaign at home against Chelsea on Monday, 24 August.