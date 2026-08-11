Oyo Abduction: DSS Releases, Compensate Terrorism Suspect With ₦3 Million [Photo]

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has ordered the immediate release of a carpenter, Mustapha Marwana, after he was cleared of allegations linking him to terrorist activities.

Naija News recalls that Mustapha, a native of Katsina State, was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of school pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

However, a security source said a thorough investigation conducted by a DSS panel established that the carpenter was not a member of any terrorist organisation and had no operational links with the Ansaru terrorist group.

The development followed a review of Mustapha’s case to determine whether he had any involvement in the activities under investigation.

According to the Guardian, a source revealed that investigators found no evidence linking Mustapha to the membership, financing, logistics or operations of the terrorist group.

“Following the review, investigators found no evidence linking the carpenter to membership, financing, logistics or operational activities of the terrorist group,” the source stated.

Following the findings, the DSS DG ordered Mustapha’s immediate release.

Ajayi also approved an initial payment of ₦3m as compensation to help the carpenter meet his immediate needs and restart his livelihood after his release.

“Consequently, the DSS DG ordered his immediate release and approved the payment of initial ₦3 million as compensation to assist him in meeting his immediate needs and restarting his livelihood,” the source said.

Mustapha was subsequently released to his lawyer, Oghene Forgive, who received him after he was discharged from DSS custody.

The source said Mustapha expressed appreciation to Ajayi for what he described as a compassionate and humane intervention.

“He prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection of the DSS leadership, stating that the gesture has given him an opportunity to rebuild his life,” the source stated.

His lawyer, Forgive, also thanked the DSS DG for his generosity and commitment to establishing his client’s innocence.

The source explained that the compensation paid to Mustapha was part of measures being adopted by the current DSS leadership to support people who are cleared after investigations and assist them in returning to normal life.

The source recalled that Ajayi had previously approved compensation for people who suffered as a result of mistaken identity or were later cleared following investigations.

One of the cases involved a Sokoto-based businessman who was accidentally shot and injured in 2016 during a pre-dawn security raid in Jos.

According to the source, the businessman was mistakenly identified during the operation, after which the DSS DG approved ₦20 million compensation for him.

The source also recalled the case of an Abuja-based businesswoman, Chineze Ozoadibe, whom Ajayi ordered released and paid ₦10 million compensation in October 2025 after reviewing her case.

The source said Ajayi had, since his appointment as DSS DG, continued to balance the agency’s responsibility to protect national security with respect for the rights and dignity of citizens.

“Since his appointment as DSS DG, Mr Tosin Ajayi has been balancing national security responsibilities with respect for the rights and dignity of citizens, resulting in the payment of over ₦300 million as compensation,” the source said.

The source added that there had been several other instances where DSS investigations established the innocence of people who were initially suspected of wrongdoing.

“There are many more instances where DSS investigations have established innocence and have been followed by efforts to facilitate reintegration.

“These are the kind of measures through which the Service is strengthening public confidence and building trust,” the source declared.