Bandits Kill 10 Mobile Policemen, Seize AK-47s, RPG In Kebbi

Ten police personnel attached to the 44 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Abuja, and two civilians have reportedly been killed during a gun battle with armed bandits in Makuku village, Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The officers were said to have been deployed on special duty in the community as part of efforts to confront armed groups operating in the area.

According to a police situation report obtained by SaharaReporters, the attack occurred on August 10, 2026, with information reaching the police at about 7:40pm that several personnel had been killed following an exchange of gunfire with the attackers.

The report said a police team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Sakaba Division, DSP Umaru Bagudu, subsequently visited the area.

The team reportedly discovered the bodies of the slain officers at Makuku.

The deceased policemen were identified as ASP Bala Buba, 43; Inspector Saminu Sulaiman, 40; Inspector Solomon Jatau, 39; Inspector Ayuba Hassain, 38; Inspector Umar Yahuza, 37; and Inspector Auwal Sani, 38.

Others were Sergeant Jimoh Momo, 35; Corporal Ukpong Otrukmj, 34; Inspector Adamu Abdullahi, 35; and Inspector Abdullahi Magaji, 43.

All the officers were attached to the 44 PMF, Abuja.

The police report also identified two civilians killed in the attack as Mohammadu Magwawara, 50, and Muhammadu Tiritiri, 45.

Another resident, Shehu Abubakar, 41, sustained serious injuries during the incident.

The bodies of the deceased were evacuated to the General Hospital, Dirin Daji, where they were confirmed dead.

Abubakar was subsequently referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, for further treatment.

The attackers were also reported to have taken away several weapons and ammunition belonging to the security personnel.

According to the report, the missing weapons included one RPG rifle, two riot guns and 10 AK-47 rifles, alongside other ammunition.