‘I Am A Bulldozer’ – Adeleke Vows To Crush APC In Osun Election

The Governor of Osun State and 2026 candidate of the Accord Party, Ademola Adeleke, has declared that he is not afraid to go against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the August 15 governorship election in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Arise Townhall event ahead of Saturday’s election, Adeleke described himself as a bulldozer, adding that he is not afraid of going against the political might of the APC in the election.

Despite boasting of several sitting Governors in its ranks, Naija News reports that the Governor insisted that it won’t have any effect on the outcome of the Osun governorship election.

“I am not worried that I am contesting against a party that has 34 Governors, I am a bulldozer. If they like they should bring all their Governors, they are all my friends. They are not the one to come and vote here, they can only support their party,” he said.

Naija News reports that the Governor added that he is sure of victory without engaging in vote buying.

According to him, the people of Osun State will vote for him based on his record and performance in office.

“As an administration, we do not have the resources to engage in vote buying. We have been using state resources to pay local government workers since our local government allocation was withheld almost two years ago. I do not need to buy votes to win election. I have been giving workers palliative since 2023. I believe in my work to speak for me,” the Governor declared.