Osun: Adeleke Reveals Why He Left PDP

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has explained that the prolonged crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) forced him to leave the party for Accord ahead of his re-election bid.

Adeleke, who spoke during the Arise TV town hall meeting for candidates in the August 15 Osun governorship election, said leaving the PDP was a difficult decision because of his attachment to the party.

“I left the PDP to join Accord because of the crisis in the PDP then. I love PDP so much, and it was difficult to leave,” he said.

The governor added that he would have preferred to contest as an independent candidate if Nigerian electoral laws permitted it.

“I would have run as an independent candidate in this election if it were allowed in Nigeria,” Adeleke said.

Speaking on his record in office, Adeleke said his administration had recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture.

“Before talking about the next tenure, let me list what I have achieved so far: 350 kilometres of roads, three flyover bridges, six dualised roads, rehabilitation of over 200 primary healthcare centres, rehabilitation of 150 schools, the establishment of the University of Ilesa, the purchase of 31 new tractors, disbursement of almost ₦2 billion in cooperative funds, among many others,” he said.

The governor maintained that the projects demonstrated what his administration had accomplished since taking office.

Adeleke Accuses Police Of Bias

Adeleke also expressed concern over the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force ahead of Saturday’s election, alleging that some officers had acted in a partisan manner.

“I’m not comfortable with the partisan posture of the police in particular. I have raised the alarm on several occasions. The police authorities seem to have turned a deaf ear,” he alleged.

According to him, several Accord members had been arrested in the build-up to the election.

“On a daily basis, the police are arresting my members. Yesterday alone, four Accord leaders were again arrested,” Adeleke said.

He further claimed that seven members of his party had been killed, more than 20 injured and over 60 detained. The allegations were not independently verified.

Adeleke said he had drawn the attention of President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to reports he received concerning the election.

He alleged, “I now have new reports even suggesting police direct involvement in rigging the election on Saturday. I have alerted Mr President and the Inspector-General of Police.

“The job of the police is to provide security, not to interfere in the electoral process. I am asking for a free and fair election. Nothing more.”

He urged residents and political supporters across Osun to avoid violence and allow the election to be conducted peacefully.

Adeleke Praises Tinubu’s Intervention

The governor also expressed appreciation to Tinubu over his intervention following the recent restriction placed on Osun State Government accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adeleke said he had received assurances from the President that the election would be conducted fairly.

He said he was “promised a free and fair election by President Tinubu.”

The Accord candidate also dismissed concerns about facing a ruling party with a large number of governors.

Adeleke said, “I’m not worried that I’m contesting against a party that has 34 governors; I’m a bulldozer.

“If they like, they should bring all their governors; they are all my friends. They are not the ones to come and vote here; they can only support their party.”