Adeleke Campaign Reacts As APC Senator Allegedly Calls For Killing Of Accord Members

The campaign council of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to investigate a viral video in which Senator Francis Fadahunsi allegedly made inflammatory remarks against supporters of the Accord Party (A).

Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, was reportedly addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Ilesa ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

In the video circulating on social media, the senator, speaking in Yoruba, was said to have accused Accord supporters of attacking APC members and made remarks which the Adeleke campaign interpreted as encouraging retaliation against members of the ruling party in the state.

He was also seen challenging those present to record his comments and circulate them online.

Reacting to the video, spokesperson for the Adeleke campaign council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, urged the police authorities to immediately investigate the senator’s comments.

Olajengbesi said, “This is a serious threat to lives and the peaceful conduct of the August 15 election.

“Mr Inspector-General of Police, this must be addressed immediately. Nobody has the right to kill an Accord member or any citizen. Nobody has the right to stop Osun people from voting. Enough is enough!”

The campaign maintained that security agencies must ensure that political disagreements do not undermine the peaceful conduct of the election.

According to Punch, the video also generated reactions from some Nigerians on social media, with calls for the police to examine the circumstances surrounding the remarks.

An Osun indigene, Wale Akintoye, questioned why security agencies had yet to respond to the video, arguing that statements capable of heightening political tension should be taken seriously.

Another social media user, Adenike Bekky, cautioned politicians against turning political differences into threats against citizens.

He said, “Why should anyone be threatened or harmed simply because they chose not to decamp with you? Politics should never be a matter of life and death.

“We cannot all face the same direction, and political differences should never be a reason to threaten the lives of citizens.”

Fadahunsi Says Remarks Metaphorical

Fadahunsi, however, denied that his comments were intended to encourage violence.

The senator said his remarks were political and metaphorical, insisting that he was only calling on APC supporters to reject the Accord Party through the ballot box.

According to him, the message was an appeal to voters to overwhelmingly defeat Accord through lawful, peaceful and democratic means during Saturday’s governorship election.