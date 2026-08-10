Wike Speaks On Lobbying To Be APC Presidential Campaign DG 

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has denied reports claiming that he is seeking the position of Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Wike, through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the report as untrue and said he had not discussed either the leadership or membership of the proposed campaign council with anyone.

The reports had listed Wike among some senior politicians and government officials allegedly being considered or seeking the position of campaign council director-general for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Reacting to the report on Monday, August 10, 2026, Wike said his support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition remained firm.

He also made it clear that his support did not depend on holding a position in the president’s campaign structure.

The minister said he was currently outside Nigeria taking a break after spending more than 30 days working on projects across the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, much of his recent time had been spent commissioning completed projects, starting new ones and inspecting projects that are expected to be ready for commissioning in December and January.

Wike said that after returning to Nigeria, his attention would remain on carrying out the responsibilities of his office and supporting the implementation of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also said he would continue working to improve the president’s chances at the polls, particularly in Rivers State and the FCT, without needing a formal position in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“I am outside Nigeria, resting and relaxing after spending over 30 days, commissioning projects, flagging off new ones and inspecting ongoing ones, especially those scheduled for commissioning in December and January, next year.

“When I return, our focus will be the continuous delivery of our mandate in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and to further enhance his electoral fortune in Rivers State and the FCT.

“Therefore, I do not need to be the DG or even member of the Presidential Campaign Council of Mr President’s political party to contribute my quota by ensuring that he wins handsomely in Rivers State and the FCT”, the minister said.