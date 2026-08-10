Wike Shares Pictures From Vacation

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has embarked on leave, as confirmed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Monday.

According to Olayinka, Wike embarked on leave after commissioning several projects in the FCT to commemorate the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu in office.

Naija News reports that Olayinka, who did not disclose Wike’s location, however confirmed the Minister is on holiday.

He further disclosed that some other projects are scheduled for commissioning by December and January next year.

Sharing Wike’s pictures from vacation, Olayinka wrote, “Holiday time for Nyerisi.

“He is somewhere in the world, relaxing after spending over 30 days, commissioning projects, flagging off new ones and inspecting ongoing ones, especially those scheduled for commissioning in December and January, next year.”

In other news, Wike has submitted that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, can not contribute meaningfully to the political fortunes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 elections.

According to him, it will be difficult for Atiku to win the 2027 presidency with Amaechi as his running mate.

Wike submitted that Atiku, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), did not choose Amaechi as his running mate for political reasons, but for financial gains.

Naija News reports that the Minister made his position known on Tuesday while speaking during his monthly media chat.