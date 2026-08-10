Why I’ll Never Get Married Or Be In Any Serious Relationship – Frank Edoho

Nigerian media personality Frank Edoho has declared that he will not remarry or enter into any serious romantic relationship in the future.

Naija News reports that Edoho made his position known on 𝕏 after attending the white wedding of popular TikTok content creators Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and Elizabeth Amadou, also known as Jarvis.

At the wedding, Edoho was approached and asked to offer advice to the newly married couple based on his experience.

However, he declined to give marital advice and instead chose to wish the couple a happy and peaceful union.

His response later sparked reactions on social media, with some users suggesting that the broadcaster had enough experience to advise the couple despite the challenges he had faced in his own marriages.

One 𝕏 user said Edoho likely avoided giving advice because Nigerians could judge his words based on the failure of his marriages.

The user also expressed hope that the media personality would eventually find a woman who would give him genuine love. Edoho, however, disagreed with that part of the comment, saying he had found happiness in being alone and was not interested in finding another woman.

He later clarified that his decision was not limited to marriage, but also included serious romantic relationships.

He wrote: “How wise of you. You are absolutely right about everything but that last part. There’s a superpower that comes with being alone and it’s beautiful. I’m definitely not finding any woman. Not ever. Marriage or serious relationship. Yes.”

Frank’s marriage history has continued to attract public interest following the breakdown of his second marriage.

His first marriage was to broadcaster Katherine Obiang, which lasted from 2003 to 2010 and produced three children.

After that relationship ended, he later married Sandra Edoho in 2013, and they had two children in 2014 and 2016 and the union ended in December 2022.