Why Appointment Of 4,000 SAs Is Not An Issue – Gov. Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday said the appointment of 4,000 Special Assistants was not an issue, because the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a collective achievement.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made this remark on Monday during a meeting with APC members from across the 18 local government areas of the state at the Government House, Benin City.

In a statement by his media aide, Patrick Ebojele, Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to taking governance to the grassroots, stressing that development and opportunities would continue to flow from the state level down to the wards.

While expressing appreciation to party members for their support, Okpehbolo emphasised the importance of unity within the APC, adding that his administration was committed to strengthening the party.

He said, “I want to say good morning to everybody and tell you that I love you all. I want to let you know that the party is our party. We don’t have any other party than APC.

“Appointing 4,000 SAs is not an issue at all because we all work for this victory. The victory does not belong to Okpebholo alone and I thank party members for their support.

“So we are taking the governance to the grassroots, so that whatever is from the top, will also go down to the bottom.”